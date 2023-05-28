Dindigul Reader’s Mail

No specialists
The Government Hospital in Paramakudi has been upgraded as District Headquarters Hospital. But the number of doctors and nurses at the hospital is less and there are no specialists. I request the authorities concerned to appoint specialists to this hospital.
V. Rajendran,
Paramakudi
Bridge sans lights
The railway road overbridge in Ramanathapuram near Madurai Road - ECR junction plunges into darkness at night due to non-maintenance of street lights. The dark bridge causes hardship to drivers of vehicles. People riding two-wheelers face threat of theft by anti-social elements. I appeal to the authorities concerned to take immediate action to replace fused bulbs and ensure proper maintenance of lights at all times.
Asmabagh Anvardeen,
Ramanathapuram
