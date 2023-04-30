HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dindigul Reader’s Mail

April 30, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

No daytimes buses to Chennai

Ramanathapuram is a district headquarters surrounded by several pilgrim centres and tourist spots. There are seven overnight SETC bus services from Ramanathapuram to Chennai, but none during the day much to the hardship of pilgrims, traders and tourists. I appeal to the authorities to introduce at least two AC buses in the morning hours on both ways between Ramanathapuram and Chennai.

A.Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

No abattoir

The slaughter house In Paramakudi municipality is not functioning. There are nearly 25 mutton stalls functioning in the town. But the goats are not certified and sealed by veterinarians. This poses a health hazard to the public. I request the authorities to revive the slaughter house in Paramakudi.

V .Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.