Dindigul Reader’s Mail

April 23, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Fix signboards

In Ramanathapuram, near Peravoor, signboards fixed on top of metal posts at the four-way highway junction are missing making it difficult for road-users to identify the roads leading to Tiruchi, Keelakarai, Madurai and Ramanathapuram town. I appeal to the authorities to fix the signboards on the skeleton posts for public convenience at this important point.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

No special train to Ramanathapuram

Southern Railway has announced many special trains from Chennai to southern districts to clear extra rush during summer holidays. But there is no special train to Ramanathapuram district. I request the railways to operate a special train to Rameswaram also to clear the extra rush in the existing trains.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

