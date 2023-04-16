Dindigul Reader’s Mail

April 16, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

Swimming pool remains unused

The swimming pool named after philonthropist Keelakarai B.S.Abdul Rahman situated inside Ramanathapuram Collectorate Master Complex remains locked for the past three years much to the inconvenience of sportspersons and students of high schools and colleges. I appeal to the Collector to take steps to revive and reopen the pool at the earliest since it is hot summer as well as annual holidays for students.

A.Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Speed-breakers needed

Work on construction of a roundout is over near Ottapalam in Paramakudi. To prevent accidents and ensure safety for vehicles that come from ilayankudi Road and turn towards Madurai side, I request the Highways authorities to erect speed-breakers at this point.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi