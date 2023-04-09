Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Erect high-mast lights at roundabout
Now that the roundabout work near Ottapalam bus stop in Paramakudi is over, I request the highways authorities to erect highmast lights at the centre of the roundabout.
V. Rajendran,
Paramakudi
April 09, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST
