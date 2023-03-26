HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dindigul Reader’s Mail

March 26, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ordeal in Palani

I recently visited Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani.      Devotees with ₹10 tickets  are advised to wait in rooms with iron fences. When it rains the devotees get drenched as the rainwater leaks through gaps between the walls and roofs .They are not able to sit on steel chairs as they are also wet. And they cannot also go out as they are temporarily locked by security guards. I request the temple authorities to resolve the issue in the interest of lakhs of devotees  expected for Panguni Uthiram festival.                          

Sainithii. M,

Sholavandan

Polluted Agnitheertham 

Rameswaram is an important pilgrim centre attracting a multitude of devotees. But drainage water from  lodges are let into Agnitheertam and pollute the water. So it causes skin diseases to devotees who take a dit in it. i request the municipal authorities to take action to prevent this.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.