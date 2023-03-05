Dindigul Reader’s Mail

March 05, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

Sabarimala line

The Southern Railways 2023-24 budget allocations and schemes / projects to be undertaken have been announced. Bu there is no mention of the long-pending Sabarimala-Dindigul new line project which was conceived by the British in the 1940s. The project, if implemented, will give a fillip to the economic growth of the backward areas of Dindigul and Theni districts.

M. Nagarajan,

Chinnamanur

ADVERTISEMENT

Frequent power cuts

For power cuts are been causing discomfiture to households in Thirunagar area in Palani in the past few days. Vegetables, cooked food and other items stored in refrigerators go stale because of the high frequency of the power cuts. Residents struggle getting sleep at night because of mosquito bite during the power cuts. Students are unable to do their homework during unschduled power cuts. So, residents here request the Tangedco to put an end to the frequent and unschduled power cuts.

Sainithii M,

Palani

Reduce prices of LPG refill

Oil companies have raised the price of refills of domestic LPG cylinders to an exorbitant rate. Due to this, middleclass and poor people have been badly affected. I request the authorities concerned to reduce the price of LPG refill and bring it within the reach of the common man.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi