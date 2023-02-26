Dindigul Reader’s Mail

February 26, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Save coconut farming

Coconut farming is in doldrums in Watrap region of Virudhunagar district. The nuts are procured at ₹8 a piece irrespective of size. Besides the low price, farmers face many problems -.shortage of labourers, high cost of fertilizers, acute rhino beetle menace, etc. .The union and State governments should address these problems concretely and immediately to save coconut farming.

D. Subbiah,

Watrap

Stray dog menace

Stray dog menace is a major problem, especially during night time, in Paramakudi and Emeneswaram areas. The municipal authorities are requested to solve the problem in a best manner soon, as children and aged people are scared of these pack of dogs on streets in these areas.

V. Palanichamy,

Paramakudi

Allot funds for building library

In Paramakudi, the library is functioning on the premises of Govenment Higher Secondary School. The government has allotted land for building the library but the construction has not begun. .I request the government to allot funds for the construction of the library.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Dung on road

A large number of cattle and mules roam near the temple in Palani. Devotees, who circle around the temple on bare feet, squirm on seeing the horse dung on road. The mule owners dispose of the dung in nearby Vaiyapuri tank which results in unbearable stench for passers-by. I request the municipal authorities to ensure hassle-free movement of devotees.

Sainithii.M,

Palani