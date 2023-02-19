Dindigul Reader’s Mail

February 19, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

No library

There are 150 households in Swathan village in Mudukulathur taluk of Ramanathapuram district. There are so many school and college going students in our village. But there is no library in the village. Hence, I request the district administration to set up a library in our village so that our students can use it to enlarge their knowledge and come up in life.

V. Jeyachandran,

Mudukulathur

Install signal, traffic signboards

Day and night vehicles pass through the ‘11th Kalungu’ of Therkutharavai of East Coast Road in Ramanathapuram district. But there is no signage at the road intersection here. I request the highways authorities to install signboards and traffic lights to caution drivers of fast-moving vehicles about the intersection so that they can slow down and thus prevent accidents.

S. Kader Ibrahim,

Periapattinam

Give safety gear

During the Thaipoosam festival in Palani, sanitary workers of the municipality collected huge amounts of garbage without basic safety gears. They collected food (annadhanam) leftovers strewn on road, single chappals and plastic water bottles - all using bare hands and without gloves. As they carried out their work without wearing facemasks, they were exposed to the stench from rotting food leftovers. These are all hazardous to their health, leading to respiratory and skin problems. I request the municipality authorities to provide them hand gloves, face masks and boots.

M. Sainithii,

Palani

Construct ROB

Whenever trains arrive in Paramakudi, the Poduvakudi railway gate is closed for long and a long line of vehicles wait for the railway gates to open, much to their consternation. Hence, I request the railway authorities to construct a railway overbridge (ROB) at this place.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

ATM security

We take pride in this technological age. But the same technology is employed in cybercrimes, as seen in ATM break-ins. A majority of the ATM kiosks are poorly maintained and unsafe. The door is always open. So, more CCTV cameras must be installed - one within the kiosk, one near the door, and one outside, facing the kiosk. Connecting these CCTV cameras to the nearest police stations and the banks concerned will be of much help. The door can be opened only using a form of identity such as a mobile OTP or PIN of the card. There should be some restrictions on keeping large amounts of money in ATMs in secluded places. Such large sums of money can be kept in ATMs loated close to banks and police stations.

D. Ganesh,

Madurai