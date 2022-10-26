Dindigul Railway station to be modernised: MP

Preliminary works to establish rope car service between Kodaikanal and Palani have begun, P. Velusamy, Dindigul Member of Parliament, told reporters after an inspection of the railway station here on Wednesday.

“Railway officials have been instructed to pump out the rainwater stagnating in the subways and keep them ready for use by the public. They have been asked to use efficient motors to carry out the work quickly,” he said. Besides, they have been asked to provide drinking water facilities on the station premises and proper roof over the platform number two.

The MP said that digital train information boards would be fixed within a week. Battery-operated car services for senior citizens would also be introduced soon.

He said that he had urged officials to take strict action against those involved in anti-social activities on the station premises by fixing CCTV cameras at vantage points.

In view of petitions received from the public to change the operation of Pandian Express, running between Madurai and Chennai, from platform number three to one, he said that it has been brought to the attention of the officials who have assured to look into the issue.

He said that he had sought new trains from Palani and Dindigul to Chennai. “Four new road overbridges (ROB) will come up soon at Chatrapatti, Ayakudi, Thalaiyuthu and Palani-Dharapuram junction,” he said.

On Dindigul – Balakrishnapuram bridge, he said that it would be put to use by March next year. “People living in the area have been evacuated and necessary alternative arrangements have been made for them. Over 1 lakh people will benefit once the bridge is declared open,” he said.

The issue of rainwater stagnation on Tiruchi Road will also be looked into, he added.