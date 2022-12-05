Dindigul public stay away from rundown bus shelters

December 05, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Several bus shelters across Dindigul present a picture of neglect, much to the annoyance of people who are forced to wait for buses under trees or shade provided by petty shops.

H. Rajesh Kannan, district treasurer, Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre, Dindigul, said that due to the damaged bus shelters, people steer clear of them. “As a result, buses do not stop at the designated stops. Most shelters are occupied by alm-seekers and the homeless round the clock, and sometimes by anti-social elements at night. Garbage is also strewn around in these bus shelters,” he said.

It is a pathetic sight to see the sick and elderly waiting, exposed to the elements, away from the unfit bus shelter near Government Medical College Hospital. School and college-goers wait along the roads, and sometimes sit on the platforms, near Our Lady Of Lourde’s Girls Higher Secondary School and GTN Arts College.

P. Ravichandran of K.R. Nagar on Tiruchi Road said Nagal Nagar and St. Joseph’s Hospital are used by a large number of people. “The old and dilapidated bus shelter near the hospital has not been demolished yet which is used by roadside vendors. The new one built next to it has no room for passengers as the homeless literally live there,” he said. The bus shelter near Uzhavar Santhai was not used even for a day since its opening. “It is only used by the nearby flower and tea stall owners to keep their goods. How does an important stoppage for town and mofussil buses in such a condition miss every officials’ eye?,” he said.

Another glaring example is the one in front of Chief Education Officer’s office on Palani Bypass Road which is the only shelter on a four-km stretch.

Adding to the list is the one on Siluvathur Road built at a cost of ₹7.5 lakh and inaugurated by former AIADMK Minister C. Srinivasan four years ago. The shelter, with broken chairs, has wild growth all around.

A resident, K. Mani, said that not even a single bus has passed through this road since 2017 because buses were diverted to ply via Malapatti on Natham Road due to onstruction of a railway overbridge on Siluvathur Road at Balakrishnapuram which is a long-pending project. “The shelter stands useless. Only anti-social elements have found use for it,” he said.

Mr. Kannan said most of the bus shelters in the outskirts had no lights and so not used by women in the small hours and late night. The Corporation must clean the bus shelters every day and the night patrol police must keep a strict vigil on these shelters, he said. Mr. Ravichandran called for installing solar-powered lights at bus shelters in the outskirts to ensure safety of people.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramian said renovations of damaged shelters on arterial roads would be taken up as soon as funds were allotted for the same.