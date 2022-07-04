Dindigul police seizes 61 kg of banned tobacco, one arrested

Dindigul Town South Police arrested a person on charges of smuggling 61 kg of banned tobacco products at Paraipatti checkpost on Batlagundu road in Dindigul district on Monday.

Police arrested the accused, identified as S. Wasimraja, 39, of Ayakudi and are on the lookout for another accused, Raja Mohammed alias Aattukararaja of Thomaiyarpuram who is currently absconding.

Upon the orders of the District Superintendent of Police, V. Baskaran, a team led by Sub-Inspector Ravishankar of the Dindigul Nagar South Police station seized 61 kg of tobacco products worth ₹43,152, cash amount of ₹64,719 and a car used by the accused while conducting vehicle inspection near Paraipatti checkpost.

A case has been booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, said the police.

Mr Baskaran has congratulated the team for executing the bust successfully. He has also warned that strict action will be taken against those indulging in such criminal activities.