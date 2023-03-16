Dindigul police recover ₹10 lakh, mobile phones robbed from lorry driver at knifepoint

March 16, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - DINDIGUL

In less than 24 hours, a special police team on Thursday arrested four persons and recovered ₹10 lakh and mobile phones robbed from a lorry driver at Kamatchipuram in Dindigul district.

Following a complaint from the lorry driver, Balakrishnan, 50, Thadicombu police had registered a case. The complainant was proceeding from Tenkasi to Hosur carrying tomatoes. He was accompanied by his assistant, Satishkumar, 20, of Dharmapuri district. As they were approaching Dindigul in the early hours of Wednesday, a SUV car intercepted the vehicle and four persons forcibly got into the lorry.

After assaulting Balakrishnan and Satishkumar with iron rods and clubs, they took the cash and their mobile phones and fled under the cover of darkness. On receiving the complaint, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran swiftly formed teams and visited the scene of crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the inputs from the lorry driver and his assistant, the team secured P. Raghu, 46, G. Murugan. 42, P. Satishkumar, 31, K. Satish Kumar, 30, and recovered ₹10 lakh and the mobile phones. The police said they were on the look out for three more suspects.

A senior officer said the crime could have happened following information shared by an insider and the police had zeroed in on the three suspects who were absconding.