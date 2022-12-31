HamberMenu
Dindigul police auction 375 unclaimed vehicles

December 31, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
The unclaimed vehicles kept for auctioning at Armed Reserve Ground in Dindigul on Friday..

The unclaimed vehicles kept for auctioning at Armed Reserve Ground in Dindigul on Friday.. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

As many as 375 vehicles, including a four-wheeler, that were found abandoned and remained unclaimed were auctioned by the police in Dindigul on Friday. The auctioned vehicles were those seized after it was found they were used for on a charge of under Section 102 in The Code Of Criminal Procedure – those that were used to commit a crime and remained abandoned and unclaimed by their owners. The auction took place in the presence of Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran at Armed Reserve Police Ground. By evening, 348 vehicles were bought for ₹18.97 lakh. There were no takers for 26 two wheelers.

