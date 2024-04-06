Dindigul needs a cold storage facility to boost its agro-economy, says NTK candidate

April 06, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Dindigul

With agriculture being the predominant activity in this region, Dindigul constituency needs more agro-based industries and there is an urgent need for a cold storage facility, says Kayilai Rajan, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate for the constituency.

A native of Nilakottai, Dr. Kayilai Rajan retired as Professor of Neurosurgery, Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, Madurai. He has to stand his ground against the two major Dravidian parties — the DMK supporting the CPI (M) candidate and the AIADMK backing the SDPI candidate. Dr. Rajan says both the Dravidian parties have done nothing for Dindigul.

“The DMK is a family owned party and the AIADMK has encouraged the Tasmac culture which has destroyed many families. The NTK is for uplifting the economic condition of the people. The only way that can be done is by improving agriculture. Natham is a mango hub, but none of the parties have fought to get a cold storage facility established in the area. Value addition and pulp manufacturing units should be brought in the area,” he says.

Similarly, none of the parties have formulated a scheme to open a govt-owned perfumery at Nilakottai. There has been no grant by the Centre to upgrade the technology in handloom sector and no subsidies have been given to Chinalapatti weavers, he says.

Terming water scarcity a play of ‘micro politics’, Dr. Rajan says river linking projects have not been implemented because politicians do not want water to reach the farms. He charges that if there is no water the farmer becomes financially vulnerable. “By creating artificial poverty these politicians buy their votes by giving them freebies,” he says.

“As a doctor, I can say much more needs to be done in healthcare sector. Every government hospital should have a medical college attached to it and all the GHs should be multi-specialty ones. Referrals to other hospitals because of lack of speciality wards should be completely stopped,” he adds.

Education system needs a major overhaul. The Dravidian parties talk of protecting Tamil, but nothing has been done in that direction. Till Class V, a child should learn only Tamil. “NEET has proved to be a setback, though we cannot abolish it. We hope to be a strong Opposition and point out the hardships faced by the students,” he adds.

