Dindigul Mayor presents surplus budget, agrees to end outsourcing of garbage clearance

March 04, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Dindigul Mayor J. Illamathi presented a ₹5.24-crore surplus budget of the Corporation on Monday.

The Corporation had a revenue of ₹119.70 crore and an expenditure of ₹114.36 crore. The funds received under the Smart City Project had helped the civic body to lay underground drainage system and create infrastructure for solid waste management.

Soon after the Budget was tabled by the Mayor, an ordinary meeting was convened in which various issues came up for discussion.

Janakiraman (DMK) appealed to the Mayor to keep the resolution No. 1, 6, and 27 in abeyance. Many members, cutting across party lines, demanded the Corporation should discontinue outsourcing of garbage clearance.

Councillors belonging to the CPI(M) and the BJP and others alleged that the private contractor did not have the manpower to do an efficient job. Some others alleged that the workers hired by the contractor were seen burning the garbage at many places in city and it caused pollution, besides causing inconvenience to the residents.

Though officials responded to the charge, the Mayor announced that the Council would not pass the resolutions.

Dhanapal (BJP) said that the UGD work in Ward No. 14 had remained incomplete for many years. The Mayor said blamed the BJP councillor for this. There was an argument between the Mayor and the councillor. Mr. Dhanpal demanded demanded evidence from the Mayor in support of her charge. This led to pandemonium in the house as many DMK councillors were on their feet.

Jothi Basu (CPI-M) said the Corporation should repair the electric crematorium at Vedapatti, to which the Mayor said that repair work was under way.

Some councillors said that in the past, MLAs from Dindigul gave funds to the civic body for any infrastructure development. However, the AIADMK MLA Dindigul Srinivasan was not cooperating, they said.

John Peter of the DMK said the Union government had not given a single rupee to the flood- hit Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. To this, Mr. Dhanapal said Dindigul was being given a facelift from Central funds. Drinking water connection had been provided to thousands of houses under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He urged the DMK councillors to confine themselves to issues pertaining to their jurisdiction.

