Dindigul man gets 25-year RI for marrying, impregnating minor girl

April 12, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Fast Track Mahila court in Dindigul on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man to 25-year rigorous imprisonment for impregnating a minor girl in 2019.

The convict was from Hanumantharayankottai near Dindigul. Judge G. Saran passed the verdict and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on him.

Based on a girl-missing complaint lodged by the parents of the victim, the Dindigul Town North police arrested one Benjamin in 2019. It came to light that he had kidnapped the 12-year-old girl, married and impregnated her. Later, she had delivered a second baby also.

A charge-sheet was filed and he was booked under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5(l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and Section 5 (j)(ii) (impregnating the child) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The court, after completion of the trial, awarded 25 years of RI and a fine of ₹5,000. The case was prosecuted by public prosecutor K. Jothi.