Dindigul Mahila Court orders 40-year jail term to man for sexually assaulting minor girl

A 32-year-old man and his accomplice, a 37-year-old woman, committed the crime in 2016

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
September 30, 2022 15:56 IST

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul on Thursday awarded 40 years of imprisonment to a 32-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2016.

A 37-year-old woman who helped him execute the crime was also sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by Judge Saran.

The convicts identified as R. Vinoth, and A. Kavitha were arrested by the All Women Police Station, Dindigul on November 28, 2016 on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl from his neighbourhood.

The duo was arrested for offences under Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Judge Saran sent the man 40 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹40,000 while the woman was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment and ₹10,000 as fine.

