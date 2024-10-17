Dindigul-Karur underpass is a failure, say vehicle users

The long battle to get infrastructural facilities for the people of Dindigul seems to be never ending.

The Dindigul-Karur Road, which has an underpass, doesn’t serve the purpose and according to the users, it is a failure.

As the railway track passing through the stretch is considered busy, the public demanded an underpass so that the commuters need not wait till the gate was lifted for the vehicular movement.

About two decades ago, when the then authorities from the Highways and other departments sanctioned the project, the government too earmarked ₹17 crore for construction of the underpass.

The construction went on for over eight years and finally, in 2023, it was opened for traffic. When public heaved a sigh of relief, trouble started again.

The frequent water seepage from the walls on both sides of the underpass resulted in waterlogging all the time. Taking risk, many motorists cross the section, while some succeed, others have harrowing experiences. During rainy season, water gets stagnated and it is difficult to pump the water out.

Engineers visit

Following complaints, Superintending Engineer (Highways) P. Marimuthu Rajan from Madurai inspected the underpass on Thursday, accompanied by Divisional Engineer M. Kesavan and Assistant Divisional Engineer R. Lakshmi.

The MVM Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association office-bearers and others represented to the higher officials to find a permanent remedy. “The continuous rain over the last 15 days had resulted in rise in water stagnation,” they said.

After inspection, the officials told the public that the government had earmarked ₹5 crore and the seepage would be arrested permanently. The works would start soon and vehicle users can use the underpass without any hindrance, they assured.

