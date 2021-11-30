Dindigul installs RWH structure in 611 locations in 21 days

Collector S. Visakan, second from left, receives a certificate for establishment of RWH structure in Dindigul on Tuesday.

30 November 2021 20:32 IST

Over 95 % of the premises has water stored now, says Collector

DINDIGUL

The district administration has achieved a record of sorts by installing rainwater harvesting structure in 611 locations covering 1,115 buildings in just 21 days.

For the project titled “Most rooftop RWH constructed at multiple locations in 21 days”, different teams were formed and the work was initiated by Collector S Visakan on November 10.

Advertising

Advertising

Actively coordinated by Additional Collector S. Dinesh Kumar and team, public buildings, especially, offices and schools were chosen across the district. Then, the executing teams prepared the drawing and based on it, the infrastructure was raised. Each premises has at least 9,000 litres to 18,000 litres of water stored in the RWH and subsequently pumped to the overhead tank.

With the northeast monsoon rains active, almost the timing of installation of the RWH structure was perfect that over 95 % of the premises had water stored now, Mr Visakan said and added that the water for toilets in the government schools was now available adequately.

Engineers attached to the District Rural Development Agency said that the district, which received 1,000 mm as annual average rainfall, may now onwards look forward to be a self-sufficient district on the water front as over one lakh square metres would now have waterspread.

The officials said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had encouraged the people to come forward and revamp the “Namakku Naame Thittam”, which would give a third of the money for any project that would improve community development.

At a function, the adjudicators from the Elite World Record, Asian Records Academy, Indian Records Academy and Tamizhan Book of Records inspected the RWH installations over the last four days and presented the certificate to the Collector, who received it on behalf of the residents of Dindigul district.