Dindigul hotelier organises Moi Virundhu to raise funds for Wayanad landslide victims

Published - August 07, 2024 08:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Public taking part in the Moi Virundhu held at Mujib Biryani Hotel in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Public taking part in the Moi Virundhu held at Mujib Biryani Hotel in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

(with pic by karthikeyan)

A hotelier, K. Mujibur Rahman, of Dindigul has organised Moi Virunthu at his biriyani outlet here to raise funds for the victims of Wayanad landslide.

Mujib, who has been running a biriyani shop, shut down his business on Wednesday evening and turned his hotel into a hall serving a feast to the residents of Dindigul.

“We have arranged for a biriyani feast with all the items served in a muslim marriage. All that the people need to do is enjoy the feast and in turn leave any amount of cash - even ₹10 - under the used banana leaves towards the funds for the landslide victims,” he said.

A social media post put up by him mentioned that the entire proceedings from the feast will go only for the victims and not even the cost for preparing feast for some 1,000 persons would be withheld.

“As an individual, I could have contributed some ₹1.25 lakh used for the feast. But, I wanted that the entire Dindigul make a joint contribution for the people in distress,” he added.

Stating that his team had lent a helping hand to people affected by floods and cyclones in Chennai, Cuddalore and other parts of Tamil Nadu, he said that the mode of help for the landslide victims was yet to be decided.

“It may be distribution of essentials directly or through the Government agencies,” he said.

