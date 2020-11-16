Dindigul has 18.16 lakh voters

DINDIGUL

Releasing the draft electoral rolls, Collector M Vijayalakshmi on Monday said that 18,16, 281 voters were registered in the special summary revision conducted in the seven Assembly Constituencies.

Flanked by the representatives from the registered political parties and senior officials from the revenue and the election wing, the Collector said that the district had seven Assembly Constituencies, namely, Palani, Oddanchatram, Athur, Nilakottai, Natham, Dindigul and Vedasandur.

The Collector said that persons turning 18 years, with 1.1.2021 as the qualifying date, shall register with the officers in the designated polling stations.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, special campaigns would be held on Nov 21 and 22, December 12 and 13 during which period the public can utilise for inclusion,deletion, modification and transposition of entries in the voter list.

The claims and objections in the electoral rolls can be done from Nov 16 to December 15 by filling in Forms 6, 7,8 and 8A and submitted with the respective Block Level Officers, Electoral Registration Officers or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers.

For better clarity, applicants can upload color photographs in the prescribed space given in the application form. Similarly, Indian citizens living abroad can also register their names in Form 6A either by post or in person. In the case of sending the form through post, they should send a photocopy of their passport duly self-attested, she added.

District Revenue Officer R. Govindaraj and other officials were present at the time of release of the electoral rolls.

Palani has 2,69,714 total voters including, 1,32,220 men, 1,37,463 women, 31 others.; Oddanchatram: total 2,33,683; 1,14,058 men, 1,19,603 women and 22 others.; Athur: total 2,81,980; 1,35,977 men, 1,45.981 women, 22 others.; Nilakottai: total 2,34,493; 1,15,337 men, 1,19,151 women and 5 others.; Natham: total 2,74,145; 1,34,167 men, 1,39,934 women, and 44 others.; Dindigul total 2,66,784; 1,29,781 men, 1,36,959 women and 44 others.; and Vedasandur total 2,55,482; 1,25,295 men, 1,30,187 women and NIL others.

The total number is 18,16,281; 8,86,835 men, 9,29,278 women and 168 others.