Dindigul GH gets MRI scan facility

DINDIGUL

With maximum number of safe deliveries registered in the maternity wing of the Government Hospital here, the Dindigul GH was on top of the list in Tamil Nadu, said Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan here on Sunday.

Dedicating the MRI scan facility at the GH here, installed at a cost of ₹ 5 crore, he said that when more number of patients from far and near made use of the facility here, the added infrastructure would be a boon to the needy and poor patients.

From now on, they need not spend their hard-earned money with private laboratories and all the eligible patients can make use of the state-of-the-art scan facility here, he added.

The Minister said that the Public Health Department reports suggested that Dindigul GH had recorded the highest number of normal deliveries for pregnant mothers in the State and the paediatric ward here too had ensured that childbirth was not only normal, but newborns were well taken care of, even in the case of premature babies.

“It is a proud moment for every para-medical staff and the doctors working in the Government Hospital, which matched the private sector,” he noted.

The AIADMK government had accorded top priority to the welfare of the masses not only in the health sector, but in other areas as well, Mr. Srinivasan said and added that for pregnant mothers, the government offered ₹18,000 (a hike of ₹ 6000 since April 2018 onwards) under the Muthulakshmi Reddy Scheme.

This was only to support the pregnant mothers to take nutritious meal and keep themselves healthy while during pregnancy and post-delivery.

On the occasion, the Minister also laid the foundation stone for construction of additional buildings on the GH campus, to be constructed in phases.

Collector T G Vinay presided. Officials from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, revenue department and doctors from the GH participated.