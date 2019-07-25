Dindigul farmers complain of peacock menace

Farmers of the district are complaining about crop loss caused by peacocks, which are protected under Schedule One of the Wildlife Protection Act.

At the grievance day meeting held at the Collectorate here on Thursday, farmers from various taluks said the birds were causing crop loss in Oddanchatram, Palani, Thoppampatti, Vedasandur and Natham blocks.

“Peacocks feed on all kinds of crops, including vegetables and millets, which are the major crops in the district. In crops such as corn, groundnut, pumpkin and bottle gourd, they eat the yield in a very tender stage, causing huge losses,” they pointed out.

“In the surroundings of Vedasandur, the population of peacocks has proliferated exponentially in the past few years. There are about 300 birds in a single farm and they spare no crop. They feed on sapota and gooseberry. The problem with peacocks is so severe that they fly atop coconut trees and even feed on tender coconuts during night time,” they added.

A forest official present at the meeting said it was punishable to poach or cull peacocks and the birds could not be driven or confined to forest area as they might fly back to farmlands. Compensation for crop losses was being given to farmers from the Forest department.

However, farmers said the compensation was meagre and often did not reach the beneficiary on time. They demanded a pest control mechanism, if not culling, to keep the birds away from farmlands.

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi promised to hold a discussion with the district forest office on peacock menace and find a solution to the issue.