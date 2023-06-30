Dindigul farmers complain about non-cooperation by officials in giving alluvial soil to them

June 30, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Despite Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s repeated assurances to farmers that they would be given priority to lift alluvial soil from waterbodies, farmers here complained that officials indulged in delaying tactics, as merchants lifted the soil in trucks round the clock, at the farmers’ monthly grievance redressal meeting on Friday.

Collector M.N. Poongodi presided over the meeting where officials from the Agriculture, Revenue, Horticulture, Forest, PWD, Agriculture Engineering and other departments participated.

A farmer Vellaikannu claimed that the attitude of the officials was not only partial, but they also delayed issuance of tokens or allocation of alluvial soil to farmers. However, loads of alluvial soil were being taken from waterbodies using lorries and other modes of transports round the clock in the interior parts of the district.

He demanded a thorough investigation and stern action against the erring officials. Intervening, the Collector assured that she would take a firm action and directed the officials concerned to immediately check and comply with the government orders.

A group of farmers alleged that a wall built in Paraipatti obstructed free flow of water and as a result it affected people in Dindigul and Karur. Similarly, another farmer wanted to know the reasons for the delay in submission of the expert committee report on Kudaganaru river, which was formed two years ago.

Joint Director (Agriculture) Anusuya said that the district had recorded a copious amount of rainwater. Against the normal annual average of 333.9 mm as on date, the district had 104.85 mm surplus. For June, the district received 32.3 mm rainfall.

A farmer Nallusami from Sanarpatti wanted free power issued in his name. Despite having submitted the forms long ago, he has been running from pillar to post for the last six months, he said.

The Collector directed the TANGEDCO officials to get it verified and issue without any further delay on merits.

When a group of farmers demanded the copra procurement centres, the Collector said that Palani procured 1000 tonnes, while the other two centres were purchasing around 200 to 500 metric tonnes. It would be enhanced in phases in Natham and Batlagundu, the Collector said.

Thangavel of Gujiliamparai said that the bus service to their habitation was suspended under the guise of road works. However, even after the works were completed, buses were not plying as usual. Many school students trekked as a result. The Collector said that it would be immediately looked into by the Transport Department officials.

When farmers stressed the need for establishing a cold storage facility for mangoes, the Collector said that such a facility was already existing in two locations and advised the farmers to make use of them. When the officials said that it was underutilised, the farmers said that they were far away from their hamlets. However, the Collector said that the Horticulture department would support them and suggested to use the facility.

Veerappan from Gujiliamparai wanted to know if the Cauvery water going waste into the sea could be diverted to waterbodies as it would benefit farmers in Vedasandur, the Collector said that the possibilities would be explored by the officials concerned.

The Collector wanted the officials to respond promptly to the grievances of the farmers and asked the officials not to postpone till the next meeting would be convened. “Kindly take note of the points and respond at the earliest,” she added.