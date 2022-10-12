Dindigul district to get ‘samathuva’ burial grounds

Dindigul district will get ‘samathuva’ burial grounds in two months, said Minorities Commission Chairperson Peter Alphonse on Wednesday.

He chaired a consultative meeting with Collector S. Visakan in Dindigul to discuss the difficulties faced by those belonging to the minority communities in their day to day life.

According to a press release, efforts to be taken to create awareness of various schemes, especially for the benefit of minorities like Christians, Muslims and Buddhists were discussed.

Mr. Alphonse told reporters that the Collector had assured to consider all the pending applications received seeking no-objection certificate (NOC) to set up of places of worship for minorities within the month-end.

He said the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had sanctioned ₹1 crore this year to construct 'samathuva' burial grounds in all districts for which sites are being identified.

“The selection of sites in Dindigul is being taken up under the chairmanship of Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy,” he said .

Earlier, he distributed loans and bicycles worth ₹41.30 lakh to 270 beneficiaries belonging to various minority associations and ulemas.

Commission’s member-secretary Durai Ravichandran, MLAs I.P. Senthilkumar and S. Gandhirajan, District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, Mayor J. Ilamathi were present.