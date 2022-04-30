Dindigul district recipient of State largesse since inception: Stalin

CM launches new projects, commissions completed ones and distributes welfare measures

CM launches new projects, commissions completed ones and distributes welfare measures

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Dindigul were inseparable, said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin here on Saturday.

Speaking at a well-attended meeting held to launch new projects, commission completed works and distribute welfare assistance to over 54,000 beneficiaries, he said the party had always done good to the people and would continue to do so. From the inception of Dindigul district, the DMK had brought in several projects, proving that the people of the district could never be separated from the DMK, he said, adding as the son of (former Chief Minister) M. Karunanidhi, who had always been fond of Dindigul, he would extend the same treatment.

The DMK government had helped improve the standard of living of people by implementing water projects, laying roads, constructing reservoirs, bridges and educational institutions, and creating civic infrastructure.

Impressed by the measures taken to preserve rainwater through rainwater harvesting structures by Dindigul district administration, Mr. Stalin said conserving 10 crore litres of water annually would pave way for recharging the groundwater in many localities.

He said the government had earmarked ₹930 crore to provide additional potable water to all habitations. In addition, the Cauvery water project, which had been giving 23 million litres per day (MLD) of water to the people for the last 15 years, would give an additional 23 MLD of water and for this project, ₹95.5 crore had been earmarked.

Watching closely

Mr. Stalin said he would not stop with just announcements, but closely monitor execution of the projects. “ Every week, I take a look at the dashboard in my chamber. No official or elected representative can escape from my watchful eyes,” he added.

The CM also said as and when the finances of the government improved, he promised to come with more development works across the State.

Addressing the meeting, Minister I. Periyasamy said the people of Dindigul would always be grateful to the Chief Minister.

Food Minister R. Sakkarapani said the Chief Minister was not only accessible but he was aware of the issues of the common man. Hence, the government was in a position to fulfil their needs swiftly - in just a year of coming to office, over 60 % of the poll promises had been fulfilled.

MPs Velusami and Jothimani; MLAs Gandhirajan and I.P. Senthil Kumar; and Dindigul Mayor Illamathi Jothiprakash also offered felicitations. Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and K.N. Nehru were present. Earlier, Collector S. Visakan welcomed the gathering. DRO Latha proposed the vote of thanks.