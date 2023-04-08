April 08, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - DINDIGUL

In a storming operation conducted across the Dindigul district, the police secured wanted habitual offenders and also recovered 122 kgs of silver articles stolen from a temple near Palani by a gang from Andhra Pradesh.

The operation, which commenced on Friday night, ended in the early hours of Saturday.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran and other officers went around the police station limits in the district and supervised the vehicle checks being conducted on the highways and in the city limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police scanned 134 lodges in the district, conducted special checks at jewellery showroom premises, banks and finance firms. “We ensured that the security and watch ward were in place in these locations/premises. We also checked whether the police, on night rounds, signed the registry at regular intervals,” a police officer in Thadicombu station limits said.

A total of 1,247 vehicles were checked during the operation and five among them were booked for drunken driving, nine were booked for dangerous driving and 447 motorists were booked for various violations under the MV Act.

During the storming operation, the habitual offenders, who had given a slip to the police for long years were also secured. These include S. Britto Antony (29) of Vedapatti in Annai Nagar, M Selvakumar (45) of Krishnapuram Palani and Ashok Kumar (41) of Thadicombu respectively.

A gang from Andhra Pradesh’s Thummalkunda village was held and silver articles weighing 122 kgs and other properties stolen from a temple near Palani was recovered. Three persons, including a juvenile offender, were held in this connection. Non-bailable warrants were issued to 13 persons wanted in different courts.

The Inspector General of Police (south zone) Asra Garg said that the objective of conducting a storming operation was to display the preparedness of the entire police force to carry out their tasks in a comprehensive manner overnight. Every district in the south zone would conduct such exercise at periodic intervals, he added.