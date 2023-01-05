Dindigul district has more women voters than men

January 05, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Collector S. Visakan said on Thursday that Dindigul district covering seven Assembly Constituencies — Palani, Oddanchatram, Athur, Nilakottai, Natham, Dindigul and Vedasandur — has 18,84,892 voters (9,16,285 men, 9,68,393 women and 214 others).

Releasing the electoral roll in the presence of officials and political party representatives at the Collectorate, Mr. Visakan said the district received 60,392 applications from the public regarding voters’ list between November 9 and December 8, 2022.

The electoral roll would be kept at the Collectorate and other designated offices in the district. District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Assistant Collector (Training) R.A. Priyanka, Personal Assistant To Collector R. Amarnath, Revenue Divisional Officer K. Premkumar and Tahsildar N.K. Saravanan were present.

SIVAGANGA

The final electoral roll released by Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy, in the presence of district monitoring officer A. Shanta and political party representatives, has 11,76,271 voters (5,77,743 men, 5,98,473 women and 55 others). The district comprises Karaikudi, Tirupattur, Sivaganga and Manamadurai Assembly constituencies.

DRO P. Manivannan, RDOs G. Sugitha and S. Paldurai, and Election Tahsildar R. Manickavasagan were present when the Collector released the poll roll.

RAMANATHAPURAM

In Ramanathapuram, there are 11,56,882 voters (5,75,546 men, 5,81,268 women and 68 others) as per the final electoral roll released by Collector Johny Tom Varghese. Ramanathapuram, Tiruvadanai, Paramakudi and Mudukalathur Assembly constituencies fall in district.

The Collector released the voter list in the presence of DRO A.M. Kamatchi Ganesan, RDO Gopu and Election Tahsildar Ravichandran. Representatives of all recognised political parties were also present.

THENI

Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan released the electoral roll in the presence of District Monitoring Officer (Electoral Rolls) C.N. Maheshwaran. The district comprising four Assembly Constituencies — Andipatti, Periyakulam, Bodinayakkanur and Cumbum — has 11,15,556 voters (5,46,686 men, 5,68,675 women and 195 others).

The Collector said the final poll roll would be available for public viewing at designated locations such as polling stations, municipal offices and at taluk offices in the district. The public could also visit the ECI website for online inclusion, amendment, deletion and addition of particulars, he added.