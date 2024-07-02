Dindigul district administration should set up special panel to issue Scheduled Tribes certificates, says CPI (M) leader

Communist Party of India (Marxist) former MLA, K. Balabharathi has urged the Dindigul district administration to set up a special committee of officials to ensure speedier issuance of Scheduled Tribes certificate to the students belonging to various ST communities.

Addressing a protest organised by Tamil Nadu Tribals Association here on Tuesday, Ms. Balabharathi said that the students belonging to tribal communities faced various hurdles in getting the ST certificate from the Revenue Department.

“Despite, repeated protests held by the tribal people, the officials are not showing interest in issuing those certificates in the time-bound manner,” Ms. Balabharathi said.

Setting up of a committee with officials from various departments would help in simplifying the procedure for the tribal people to get the certificates. “It would help setting right various hurdles and help the people get the certificates easily,” she said.

Even in case of those students who get the ST certificates, there is inordinate delay in disbursing them the educational assistance, she charged.

The protest was led by the TNTA district secretary Ajoy Gosh.

The protesters sought ST certificate for Pulaiyan and Malai Vedan communities, educational assistance for the students belonging to Kattunaickar community. Besides, the Government should provide them group houses and house site pattas.

