GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dindigul district administration should set up special panel to issue Scheduled Tribes certificates, says CPI (M) leader

Published - July 02, 2024 05:31 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Tribals Association staging a demonstration in Dindigul on Tuesday

Members of Tamil Nadu Tribals Association staging a demonstration in Dindigul on Tuesday | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

 Communist Party of India (Marxist) former MLA, K. Balabharathi has urged the Dindigul district administration to set up a special committee of officials to ensure speedier issuance of Scheduled Tribes certificate to the students belonging to various ST communities. 

Addressing a protest organised by Tamil Nadu Tribals Association here on Tuesday, Ms. Balabharathi said that the students belonging to tribal communities faced various hurdles in getting the ST certificate from the Revenue Department. 

“Despite, repeated protests held by the tribal people, the officials are not showing interest in issuing those certificates in the time-bound manner,” Ms. Balabharathi said. 

Setting up of a committee with officials from various departments would help in simplifying the procedure for the tribal people to get the certificates. “It would help setting right various hurdles and help the people get the certificates easily,” she said. 

Even in case of those students who get the ST certificates, there is inordinate delay in disbursing them the educational assistance, she charged. 

The protest was led by the TNTA district secretary Ajoy Gosh. 

The protesters sought ST certificate for Pulaiyan and Malai Vedan communities, educational assistance for the students belonging to Kattunaickar community. Besides, the Government should provide them group houses and house site pattas. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.