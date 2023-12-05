Dindigul court denies bail to ED official Ankit Tiwari caught on graft charge

December 05, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dindigul, on Tuesday denied bail to Enforcement Officer, Ankit Tiwari, of Enforcement Directorate, Madurai, who was arrested by the DVAC on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a doctor in Dindigul on November 1.

The CJM, J. Mohana, who is the Special Judge for Prevention of Corruption Act Cases, did not allow his petition, stating the offence committed by the accused was grave in nature. Besides, the judge accepted the claim of the prosecution that the investigation was in an initial stage and all witnesses had to be examined and documents were yet to be collected.

Counsel for the accused, M. Vivek Bharathi, claimed that Mr. Tiwari never demanded money from the complainant. He could not understand the ‘evil plan’ designed by the complainant. Detaining him in prison would affect his family and spoil his health. The officer would not abscond and not tamper with the prosecution if he was released on bail. He was ready to abide by any stringent bail conditions and was willing to furnish sufficient sureties, Mr. Bharathi said.

However, Special Public Prosecutor, R. Anuradha, appearing for the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, objected to it, stating that the accused, being a public servant, had abused his official position and indulged in corrupt practice. The allegation of undue advantage obtained by the accused was serious in nature.

Stating the investigation into the case was in a nascent stage and all the witnesses had to be examined and more documents and material evidences collected, enlarging him on bail would lead to tampering of witnesses and hamper the probe, Ms. Anuradha said.

The DVAC sleuths had caught the officer red-handed with the bribe money following the complaint from the doctor. The complaint was that the accused had sought ₹3 crore for not taking action against him and reduced the demand to ₹51 lakh.

