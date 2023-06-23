HamberMenu
Dindigul Corporation Commissioner’s official residence being searched in corruption case

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the purchase of disinfectant solution at the Kancheepuram Municipal Corporation during the Covid-19 pandemic, when R. Maheswari, now Dindigul Corporation Commissioner was posted there

June 23, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
DVAC officials entering the Dindigul Corporation Commissioner’s residence in R.M. Colony in Dindigul on Friday, June 23, 2023

DVAC officials entering the Dindigul Corporation Commissioner’s residence in R.M. Colony in Dindigul on Friday, June 23, 2023 | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at the official residence of the Dindigul Corporation Commissioner R. Maheswari, in R. M, Colony, Dindigul city on Friday, June 23, 2023.

A team of six officials led by DSP J. Nagarajan arrived at the residence of the Commissioner at around 8 a.m. and the search went on for over five hours.

Prior to the posting in Dindigul, the Commissioner had served in Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and other cities. She assumed office in Dindigul in April.

Following a complaint by a complainant Sundarmani that there were irregularities in the purchase of disinfectant liquid solution for the Kancheepuram Municipal Corporation during the Covid-19 pandemic, at which point Ms. Maheswari was the Commissioner in Kancheepuram, the DVAC had registered a case.

Preliminary inquiries by the police indicated that in the course of the purchase of the disinfectant solution in 2020-21, the Kancheepuram civic body had incurred a loss of ₹32.40 lakh. “This could have been due to inflating the price. It is being probed,” an official of the DVAC said.

A senior official further said that simultaneous searches were also underway at the residence of Ms. Maheswari in Tiruppur district and also at the residences of three officials of the Kancheepuram Corporation.

