Dindigul Corporation begins anti-dengue steps

June 20, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Dindigul

Dindigul Corporation has started door-to-door inspection in the city in a bid to prevent outbreak of dengue as the district is experiencing showers in the last few days.

Corporation Commissioner R. Maheswari, said that though there were no reports of dengue in the city, the urban local body has taken up the work as a precaution.

“The city has been receiving rain in the last few days. With the likelihood of rain water stagnating in unused objects in the open, they can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” she said.

In order to check this, especially Aedes Aegypti that causes dengue, the Corporation has started door-to-door inspection in all the 48 wards.

Besides 12 anti-malaria works in the Corporation, the officials have employed 40 anti-dengue workers to take up work. The workers will look for tyres, coconut shells, plastic objects and utensils left in the open which could collect rain water. Besides, they would also check water containers and tanks.

“Our workers will demonstrate how to clean water tanks and ask people to follow it to maintain good hygiene,” she added. They would also pour abate solution in tanks were larvae are found.

