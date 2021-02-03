Dindigul Collector takes COVID-19 vaccine

Dindigul District Collector M .Vijayalakshmi was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Hospital here on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters at the Collectorate, she said the vaccines had so far been administered to 3,300 health workers in the district.
Initially, there were five locations designated for administering the vaccine -- Government Hospital (Dindigul), Government Hospital (Palani), UPHC (Palani), PHC (Ammayanayakanoor) and PHC (Thadicombu). However, the district administration, in consultation with the Health Department, has added eight more locations at the block levels.
Ms. Vijayalakshmi said that from now on, frontline workers, who had registered their names for the vaccine, would get an SMS on their mobile phones. On the appropriate date and time, the beneficiaries may approach the centre and get the vaccine administered.
The Collector added that sufficient stocks of the vaccine were available and clarified that taking it was voluntary. Joint Director (Health Services) Sivakumar and GH Superintendent Suresh Babu were among those present.
