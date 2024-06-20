ADVERTISEMENT

Dindigul Collector reviews status of Paliyar tribe

Updated - June 20, 2024 10:07 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 09:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

he Tamil Nadu government had earmarked funds for the welfare of the Paliyar tribe in various departments. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi on Thursday took stock of the status of government welfare measures disbursed to the Paliyar tribe community in the district.

There were 4,623 people identified as Paliyars settled in 16 villages/blocks in Dindigul, Oddanchatram, Palani and Kodaikanal, a press release said

The Tamil Nadu government had earmarked funds for the welfare of the Paliyar tribe in various departments. The revenue and disaster management departments were primarily entrusted with the task of ensuring that the people received Aadhaar card, election photo identity card and family card, among others, and benefit of government’s schemes, iincluding Kalaignar Kanavu Illam, house site pattas, birth certificate and community certificate.

The Collector said the field inspection would begin from June 24 in all habitations led by senior officials and their team of staff. During the door-to-door enumeration, the officials had been instructed to take note of any grievances and ensure that they were redressed.

