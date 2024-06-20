GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dindigul Collector reviews status of Paliyar tribe

Updated - June 20, 2024 10:07 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 09:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
he Tamil Nadu government had earmarked funds for the welfare of the Paliyar tribe in various departments.

he Tamil Nadu government had earmarked funds for the welfare of the Paliyar tribe in various departments. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi on Thursday took stock of the status of government welfare measures disbursed to the Paliyar tribe community in the district.

There were 4,623 people identified as Paliyars settled in 16 villages/blocks in Dindigul, Oddanchatram, Palani and Kodaikanal, a press release said

The Tamil Nadu government had earmarked funds for the welfare of the Paliyar tribe in various departments. The revenue and disaster management departments were primarily entrusted with the task of ensuring that the people received Aadhaar card, election photo identity card and family card, among others, and benefit of government’s schemes, iincluding Kalaignar Kanavu Illam, house site pattas, birth certificate and community certificate.

The Collector said the field inspection would begin from June 24 in all habitations led by senior officials and their team of staff. During the door-to-door enumeration, the officials had been instructed to take note of any grievances and ensure that they were redressed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.