Dindigul Collector flags off RTE Act awareness drive

As part of the ‘Nam Palli Nam Perumai’ (Our School Our Pride) initiative, ‘video-on-wheels’ were flagged off by Collector S. Visakan at Kamaraj bus stand here on Thursday.

In a release, the Collector said seven campaign vehicles would make their way through all panchayat unions in the district ffrom May 5-7. The vehicles installed with LED screens would play videos of the School Education Department emphasising ‘the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act to create awareness among students, parents and the general public. They would also feature a catchy promotional song.

Each vehicle would ply in 10 areas, covering a total of 210 areas, during the three-day campaign..

Under the initiative, the school management committees (SMCs) would comprise 20 members and the female parent of a child studying in the particular school would be its head, said a School Education Department official.

Priority should be given to women and parents of differently abled in the committee, he added.

The first phase of the revamp to improve participation of parents in better functioning of SMCs was held in 200 government middle schools on April 23, and 476 government primary schools were covered during the second phase, said the release.

The third phase would be conducted on May 7 in 475 government primary schools in the district. During the last week of June, similar selections would be held in 170 government high and higher secondary schools in the district.

Chief Educational Officer C. Karuppasamy, School Education District Coordinator Thirupathi and others were present at the function.