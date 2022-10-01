Dindigul Collector felicitates elderly voters

Collector S. Visakan felicitated elderly voters to mark International Day for Older Persons at the camp office of the District Collector near here on Saturday.

The event was organised by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment. Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran was also present.

Speaking at the event, the Collector said that the elderly people constitute an average of 9% of India’s population, whereas the population of people above the age of 60 years stands at an average of 10.4% in the State.

He said that old age was not a disease but a phase that one must go through. “There is nothing in this world that surpasses many of the experiences that an old person has gained in life,” he said and added that the State honours senior citizens by issuing various schemes for their benefit.

At the district level, a District Committee, chaired by the Collector has been constituted to look into the welfare of senior citizens. Further, Elder Line, a toll-free helpline (14567) for the elderly is also functioning, he noted.

The District Election Officer and the District Collector felicitated over 30 voters above the age of 80 with appreciation letters from the Election Commissioner of India. Revenue Divisional Officer Premkumar, District Social Welfare Officer K. Pushpakala and others were present.