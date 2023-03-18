ADVERTISEMENT

Collector distributes yellow cloth bags during drive against use of plastic

March 18, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Visakan on Saturday presided over a plastic cleaning camp under the aegis of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) [Grameen - Rural] at Kothapulli Panchayat near Dindigul.

According to a press release, intensive plastic cleaning camps were conducted in three municipalities, 23 town panchayats and 306 village panchayats in the district to create a plastic-free Dindigul district.

As many as 6,604 kg of plastic bags and 3,208 kg of plastic bottles collected through the camps were taken to the plastic waste management units set up in the respective Panchayat Union for recycling.

A fine of ₹16,480 has been imposed on shops and business establishments for the use of single-use plastic bags. Awareness has been created among the public, shops and traders on avoiding, preventing and recycling the use of plastic, added the release.

Earlier, the Collector distributed yellow cloth bags and pamphlets on the goodness of turmeric to the public.

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director Saravanan, Reddiarchatram Panchayat Union Chairperson Sivagurusamy, Kothapulli Panchayat Chairperson Sundari Anbarasu and others were present.

