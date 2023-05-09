Dindigul city to get moffusil bus stand soon: Minister

May 09, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Dindigul

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy on Tuesday announced that Dindigul city would soon get a moffusil bus stand.

Distributing ₹7.05 crore worth benefits under various welfare schemes here to mark the completion of two years of DMK Government in the State, Mr. Periyasamy said that developmental works, including drinking water and roads, and under the Department of Education had been taken up. Gold loan to the tune of ₹5,000 crore was waived off through the Cooperative Department for all eligible beneficiaries. Similarly, ₹12,410 crore worth farm loans were also waived off.

Besides waiving off ₹2,755 crore loans for Self Help Groups for Women, the Government extended new loans to the tune of ₹14,000 crore.

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin worked hard to safeguard the lives of eight crore people during the second wave of COVID-19, he added.

A total of 5,500 school buildings were under construction at a cost of ₹823 crore.

Minister for Food R. Sakkarapani said the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme for students up to class 5 would begin in June; The new Government had introduced Innuyir Kaappom a scheme to provide free treatment for first 48 hours to victims of road accidents. The monthly assistance for differently abled persons had been increased to ₹2,000 from ₹1,500. With an addition of one lakh new beneficiaries, the old age pension was being distributed to 36 lakh people.

Several new colleges had come in Dindigul district. A total of 172 new fair price shops had been opened in the district and new ration cards were being distributed within 15 days on submission of applications, he added.

Collector S. Visakan, District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran and District Revenue Officer V. Latha were among those who were present.