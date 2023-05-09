HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dindigul city to get moffusil bus stand soon: Minister

May 09, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy hands over welfare aid to a beneficiary at a function held at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Tuesday. Food and Civil supplies Minister R. Chakkarapani looks on.

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy hands over welfare aid to a beneficiary at a function held at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Tuesday. Food and Civil supplies Minister R. Chakkarapani looks on. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy on Tuesday announced that Dindigul city would soon get a moffusil bus stand.

Distributing ₹7.05 crore worth benefits under various welfare schemes here to mark the completion of two years of DMK Government in the State, Mr. Periyasamy said that developmental works, including drinking water and roads, and under the Department of Education had been taken up. Gold loan to the tune of ₹5,000 crore was waived off through the Cooperative Department for all eligible beneficiaries. Similarly, ₹12,410 crore worth farm loans were also waived off.

Besides waiving off ₹2,755 crore loans for Self Help Groups for Women, the Government extended new loans to the tune of ₹14,000 crore.

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin worked hard to safeguard the lives of eight crore people during the second wave of COVID-19, he added.

A total of 5,500 school buildings were under construction at a cost of ₹823 crore.

Minister for Food R. Sakkarapani said the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme for students up to class 5 would begin in June; The new Government had introduced Innuyir Kaappom a scheme to provide free treatment for first 48 hours to victims of road accidents. The monthly assistance for differently abled persons had been increased to ₹2,000 from ₹1,500. With an addition of one lakh new beneficiaries, the old age pension was being distributed to 36 lakh people.

Several new colleges had come in Dindigul district. A total of 172 new fair price shops had been opened in the district and new ration cards were being distributed within 15 days on submission of applications, he added.

Collector S. Visakan, District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran and District Revenue Officer V. Latha were among those who were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.