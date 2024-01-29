Dindigul Campus Connect

January 29, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

Challenges make man

Every human being - wherever he comes from, rural or urban, rich or poor, east or west - undergoes challenges in early life. This type of challenges are important to develop the power of mind, said R. Ramakrishnan, advisor to Aravind Eye Hospitals, Tirunelveli, in his Graduation Day address at Sri S. Ramasamy Naidu Memorial College, Sattur. Around 900 graduands were awarded their diplomas. Earlier, S. Jegatheesan, secretary, declared the convocation ceremony open. S. Ganeshram, Principal, E. Perumalsamy, and college president, were present.

IoT explained

The Department of Computer Applications of Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni, conducted a workshop on Internet of Things on January 23 and 24. As many as 103 students took part int he workshop. R. Uma, HoD, welcomed the gathering. The resource person was A. Kesavan, CEO and Mu.Muththamilarasan, IoT Engineer, Quantanics, Techserv, Madurai. A. Saranya, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

A two-day conference on Opportunities and Challenges in Business Management was organised by the Management Studies Department of Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni. Susheela Sankar, Vice-Principal and Head, welcomed the gathering. Around 60 research articles were published and 200 participants, including students and academicians, from other institutions were benefitted by the programme. Kamaladevi Baskran of Amity Business School, Dubai; V. Krishna Moorthy of Kongu Engineering College, Erode; S.Hannah Sharon of Mother’s Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal; and T. Meharajan of Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, were the resource persons. T.Dhivya, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Science and exploration

The Departments of Microbiology and Zoology, and Biochemistry organised a two-day conference - Celebrate Science and Exploration - on January 23 and 24. G.Sivaprakash from Jiangsu University, Zhenjiang, China; R.Natarajan of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories, Visakapatanam, D. Prabhu of Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, Sivakasi; R. Balasubramanian of ICMR-National Institute of Virology-Kerala; and A. Dharnyadevi of Biomerieux, North Carolina, USA, were the resource persons.

Training for science teachers

Tamil Nadu State Forum of Science and Technology, Chennai and PG and Research Department of Physics of The Standard Fire Works Rajaratnam College for Women, Sivakasi, conducted an in-service training programme from January 8 to 12 for science teachers of various schools in Virudhunagar district. Pasupathy, Food Scientist, and founder of Parikshan, the chief guest, spoke on ‘Teacher’s role in scientific knowledge.’ Chidambara Nathan, District Education Officer (Second Level), Sivakasi, delivered a special address on the valedictory day. As many as 48 teachers took part in the programme.

Robotics contest

A robotics competition was held in Delhi this month. About 1,500 students from across India took part. In the preliminary competition held at the State-level a month ago, R. Dharani and K. Dhakshana of Noble Matric Higher Secondary School, Virudhunagar, were selected for the Delhi meet. The duo won a bronze medal with their project, Forest Safety Automation. The staff incharge of Atal Tinkering Lab - R. Sangeetha, Sudha Mani, and Vaishnu Devi had motivated and guided the participants.

Selected for R-Day parade

D. Vignesh, a B.Com II year student and NSS volunteer from Kalasalingam University, Krishnankoil, was selected to participate in the Republic Day parade in Chennai. He was praised by vice-president S. Sasi Anand, Vice-Chancellor S. Narayanan, and Registrar V. Vasudevan.

(30Jan_Campus_Kalasalingam: D. Vignesh of Kalasalingam University, who was selected to take part in Republic Day parade in Chennai)

Graduation Day

Rajapalayam Raju’s College held a Graduation Day ceremony for UG and PG students of 2019-2022. Secretary Singaraj and Principal Venkateswaran welcomed and felicitated those who attended the function. VP Narayanamurthy, Head, Department of Plastic Surgery, Kaveri Hospital, the special guest, gave the Graduation Day address. He gave degrees to 520 students.