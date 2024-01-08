Dindigul Campus Connect

January 08, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

Graduation Day

The eighth Graduation Day ceremony was held at SSM Institute of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul, on January 7. V. Ganapathy Subramanian, Associate Vice President-Operations, Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE), Madurai, was the chief guest. In his address, he emphasised the importance of hard work, dedication and continuous learning in the ever-evolving professional landscape. Managing Trusteei C. Kandaswamy and chairman of Governing Council K. Shanmugavel were present. The chief guest give away certificates to 280 graduands. Two students from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering had secured university ranks. M. Salreen Fathima (14th rank) and S. Surya (21st rank) received medals.

Robotics training

Syed Ammal Innovation and Incubation Council (SAIIC), a unit of Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, and Zeekers Technology,Coimbatore, jointly organised a five-day robotics training programme for school students from January 2 to 6. The students were trained in fundamental concepts of robotics technology, its assembly, and its usage in day-to-day life. The students received training on assembling robotic kits. On the final day, the students assembled mini robotic kits for demonstration. Vanathi, founder of AASVA Technologies, was the chief guest, and Pasupathi, co-founder of Zeekers Technology, presided over the inaugural function. M. Periyasamy, Principal, N. Karthikeyan, Professor and Head, Artificial Intelligence Department, and N. Kirubananthasarathy, Professor, ECE, were present.

Maths meet

The Computer Science Engineering and Mathematics departments of Kalasalingam University, Krishnankoil, in association with Ramanujam Mathematical Society and Cryptology Research Society, organised the 10th edition of a conference on ‘Mathematics and Computing’ recently. The chief guest, V. Ravindran, Director, Institution of Mathematical Society, Chennai, in his address said, “Only curiosity will develop research and give solutions to any problem.’ P.K. Saxena, Scientific Advisor to Prime Minister, spoke on Mathematical Computing. He said that for any product, input, output and the code must be developed in the minimum time. Matrix will be suitable for solving a problem. P.D. Srivatsava of IIT-Bhilai gave felicitations.