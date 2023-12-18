Dindigul Campus Connect

December 18, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

Programme for faculty held

Sri Kaliswari Institute of Management and Technology, Sivakasi, organised a faculty development programme on the topic ‘Mind Power’ on December 14. Bennet Jay Ragland, founder and chairman, Bee Jay Aar Corporation, was the resource person. He said human mind is a complex system with limitless potential. By unlocking the mind power, every one can taste success in life and career. Mr. Ragland engaged the faculty members with thought- provoking questions.

Chess tourney

The 10th Tamil Nadu IM Norm closed circuit chess tournament was organised by Sri Kaliswari College and Sivakasi Chess Club recently. Except a draw

ADVERTISEMENT

between the debutant Wagh Suyogh of Maharashtra and GM Raset Ziatdinov of USA, all the other four games ended decisively. IM Asylbek Abdyzhapar of Kyrgyzstan registered a win against Belarus grandmaster Evgeniy Podolchenko in the Kings Indian defence game. Karthik Rajaa played a good game against the Nimzo Indian defence of his city mate S. Rohit. Top seed Alexei Fedorov defeated IM David Gochelashvili of Russia, champion of the previous edition at Yercaud. In a long game of the Sicilian defence FM N. Surendran of Chennai got the better of young Rosh Jain of Delhi.

Graduation Day

Ramco Institute of Technology, Rajapalayam conducted its sixth Graduation Day on December 17. R. Velraj, Vice Chancellor, Anna University, Chennai was the chief guest. He distributed degree certificates to 266 graduates of the 2018-2022 batch. Santhosh from Mechanical Engineering received a gold medal and ‘Best Outgoing Student’ award from P.R. Venketrama Raja, chairman of RIT Governing Council. Nirmala Venketrama Raja was present.

Gold medal for three toppers

Nadar Saraswathi College of Education, Theni conducted Graduation Day ceremony on December 16. J.Beulah Rajini, Principal, welcomed the gathering. The chief guest was P. Ganesan, Controller of Examinations, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, Chennai. Graduands who secured first three ranks in the university examination were rewarded with gold medal and shield by the chief guest.

Sports meet

Chellappan Vidya Mandir International School, Karaikudi, held its 13th Annual Sports Meet on December 16. The chief guest was Durai, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ramanathapuran range, and the guest of honour was Sundar, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai. Chairman Chellappan, correspondent Sathiyan, Managing Director Sangeetha Sathiyan, Academic Director M. Rajeswari, Principal Shankar Subramaniam and Vice-Principal Subashini were present. Parents Lucky Corner engaged parents, fostering a deeper connection with the event.

Syed Ammal girl wins gold medals

V. Madumitha, a first-year Civil Engineering student of Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, was felicitated for winning gold medals in shotput and discus throw events in the Anna University Zone 16 sports meet held in Karaikudi on December 9. Additionally, she secured silver medals in the same events at the inter-zonal sports meet held at Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology, Thottiyam on December 17. Selvan M. Dinesh, a final-year Computer Science and Engineering student, clinched the bronze medal at the Karaikudi meet.

The Syed Ammal Innovation and Incubation Council signed a memorandum of understanding with Atal Incubation Centre, Anna University, in Chennai on December 15. It enables SAIIC to conduct an orientation programme for startup ecosystems, ideation camps, and to organise hackathons and assist in filing patents for students and faculty members. M. Periyasamy, Principal, N. Karthikeyan, Professor and Head of AIDS, and CEO in-charge of SAIIC, and P. Uma Maheswari, Director and CEO of Anna Incubator, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.