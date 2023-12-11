Dindigul Campus Connect

December 11, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Voter awareness programme held

Nadar Saraswathi College of Education conducted a voter awareness programme for students on Deember 7. J. Beulah Rajini, Principal, welcomed the gathering. J. Ruban Sankar Raj, Joint Director / Project Director, Tamilnadu State Rural Livelihoods Movement, District Operational Management Unit, Theni, explained the importance of voting to the B.Ed student-teachers. A.Sharmila, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, proposed the vote of thanks.

Graduation Day

The 21st Graduation Day of Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, was held on December 9. V. Pronraj, Scientific Advisor to former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam was the chief guest. He delivered the Graduation Day address and distributed degree certificates and awards. In his address, Mr. Ponraj said that Tamil Nadu was the one of the best States in India that provided quality higher education because of which many people from the State were occupying top positions in the country. He urged the students to look pursue innovation and persevere in their chosen path for attaining excellence. Chinnadurai Abdullah, Correspondent, presided over the function. M. Periyasamy, Principal, delivered the welcome address. As many as 157 undergraduates and 22 postgraduates received their degrees. N. Karthikeyan, HOD, AIDS, proposed the vote of thanks.

