Dindigul Campus Connect

November 27, 2023

Kabaddi tourney

As many as 55 teams from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka are taking part in a four-day South Zone Inter University Kabaddi Championship for Women which got off at AAlagappa University College of Physical Education, Karaikudi on Wednesday. G.Ravi, Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University, and R. Swaminathan, Syndicate Member, offered felicitations. Earlier Muralirajan, Princiapl i/c, welcomed the participants. R. Senthilkumaran, Director of Physical Education, and faculty members have made arrangements.

Lesson plan writing explained

Theni Melapettai Hindu Nadargal Uravinmurai Nadar Saraswathi College of Education conducted a State-level seminar on ‘Lesson plan writing’ for B.Ed. IYear students on November 24. J. Beulah Rajini, welcomed the gathering. N. Ramakrishnan, Senior Professor, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, Chennai, the resource person, explained how to write lesson plan and its importance. Assistant Professors S. Yoha Anjushree and C. Abarna Devi were present.

Feat by students

K. Archana, Plus One student of PCAA Lions Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Sivakasi, has won the gold medal in the Virudhunagar district-level taekwondo competitions held at Government Higher Secondary School, Rajapalayam on November 22. P. Siva Guru, Plus Two student, won a bronze medal in the ‘kambu sandai’ competitions held at Sri Vidya Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Virudhunagar on November 21.

Programme for faculty held

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of National Engineering College, Kovilpatti organised a weeklong ATAL Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Semiconductor design and development’ from November 21. The programme enriched the participants with plenty of research ideas on semiconductor device modeling. The guest lectures by experts from colleges and industries threw light on new technologies applied in semiconductor industries and research opportunities available in semiconductor device modeling. The valedictory was held on November 25.S.T. Nishanthini, Senior Scientist, CSIR, Karaikudi, was the chief guest. As many as 43 participants from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Villupuram ,Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts participated in the programme.

