Dindigul Campus Connect

November 20, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

Sowdambika students’ feat

A team of six students of the Department Of Computer Science and Engineering of Sree Sowdambika College of Engineering, Chettikurichi, Aruppukottai, took part in ‘Online International Space Apps Challenge – A Global Hackathon 2023’

organised by NASA in October. Students from 185 countries participated in the hackathon and 548 teams were shortlisted. Later 62 teams, including four from India, vied for the honours. The team from Sowdambika College was represented by II Year CSE students M.R.Kamalesh, K.Dharun, M.Rajkumar, C.Jeeva, P. Abinesh and B.Nirmal.

Contests held for students

Virudhunagar Collectorate organised various competitions for college Students on the sidelines of a book fair at Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Mettamalai, Sattur on November 15. G.Loganathan, Sattur Tahsildar, was the chief guest. Sitalakshmi, Sattur Taluk Special Tahsildar, Krishnaveni, Vembakottai Taluk Special Tahsildar, and Velmurugan, Virudhunagar Taluk Special Tahsildar, were the guests of honour.The presidential Address was delivered by R. Ushadevi, Principal. K. Nandhakumar Assistant Professsor, Department of Tamil, welcomed the Gathering. Mr. Loganathan, in his address, delivered the chief guest address and addressed talked about the importance of reading habit. N. Vetrivel, Assistant Professsor, Department of English, proposed the vote of thanks. Students from more than 10 colleges participated in events such as book review, meme creation, memory testing, drawing, elocution, poetry writing, essay writing, poster making, stand-up comedy, ‘kuralum kathaiyum’ and making things from waste. S. Sudha, Head, Department of Tamil, was the Master of Ceremony.

