Dindigul Campus Connect

October 30, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

KIBI inaugurated

The Department of Business Administration of Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur, organised the Inaugural function of ‘Inno Spark Hub’ recently. The chief guest, C. Umashankar, Additional Chief Secretary, spoke on skills and knowledge essential for becoming successful entrepreneurs. He also inaugurated Kalasalingam Technology Business Incubation (KIBI) and visited an exhibition where the students showcased their innovative projects.

Finds place in prestigious list

N. Raman, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry at VHNSN College, has been once again selected by Stanford University in its annual list of world’s best scientists. He is receiving this distinction for four consecutive years.

On road safety

The NSS unit of Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur.in collaboration with Rotary Club of Sivakasi Diamond organised road safety awareness campaign on October 18.10.2023. More than 600 students and staff members participated in the event.

A legal awareness programme was organised on October 20. V. Irudhaya Rani, secretary, District Legal Services Authority , Srivilliputtur, was the chief guest.

The college and Collector’s office organised an awareness programme on conserving nature on October 26. V.P Jeyaseelan, Collector, was the chief guest.

Rescue procedures explained

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Arakkonam, conducted a programme on disaster management in Syed Ammal Arts and Science College, Ramanathapuram, on October 16. Alok Kumar Sukula, Sub-Inspector (NDRF) and Team Commander, Sunilkumar, Sub-Inspector, Assistant Team Commander, Sivasubramanian, Head Constable, and other NDRF team members addressed the students on how to provide relief and assistance during calamities. They explained the procedure to rescue people who are drowning, who are caught under debris of collapsed buildings, caught in fire, flood and cyclone. More than 300 students participated.

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Syed Ammal Engineering College organised an orientation programme on responsibilities of faculty members in autonomous colleges on October 21. M. Periyasamy, Principal, was the resource person.

A two-day hands-on training on SolidWorks software was held for the students of Mechanical Engineering. on October 17 and 18. Mohammed Aslam Khan was the resource person./

Role of MSMEs

PG and Research Department of Commerce of The Standard Fireworks Rajaratnam College for Women, Sivakasi. organised a two-day seminar on ‘Rural Industrialisation through MSMEs’ on the occasion of Khadi Mahotsav on October 26 abd 27. S. Senthil Kumar, Assistant Director, KVIC, Madurai, sensitised the youth towards the economical and ecological benefits of khadi products and the abundant employment and entrepreneurship opportunities offered by KVIC for the unemployed rural population to make them self- reliant. R. P. Asokan, Divisional Director – in charge, KVIC, Madurai division, spoke on the seminar topic.

Kalvikalam Vizha

An educational programme, ‘Kalvikalam Vizha’ was held at Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni, on October 28. Motivational speaker I. Jagan presented an inspirational talk.

The college organised its 23th Amuthasurabhi Tamil Literary Association programme on October 6. The chief guest was R.Kaviyam, Assistant Director, District Urban Development Office. She urged the students to discover the magnificence of Tamil literature. She spoke on Tamil literature’s development and contemporary relevance.

