Dindigul Campus Connect

October 16, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

309 get jobs

A mega job fair was conducted at Dr.Umayal Ramanathan College for Women, Karaikudi, and the district administration on October 14. Asha Ajith, Collector, Sivaganga district, presided over the function. Over 110 organisations took part in the fair and offered more than 10,000 full-time and part-time jobs. As many as 1,198 candidates participated and 309 were provisionally selected. R. Maniganesan, District Employment Officer, proposed the vote of thanks.

Ideathon

The Department of Computer Science and Computer Applications Sri Krishnasamy College of Arts and Science, Sattur, organised an inter-collegiate meet, Ideathon’23, on October 9. K.Perumal, Professor of Computer Science, MKU, was the chief guest. The projects were judged by J. Pradeep Kandhasamy of Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education and M.Sakthi Saravanan of Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College. The first prize was won by K.Gokul Krishnan and M.Vinoth from Arulmigu Palani Andavar College. the second prize by P. Natha Perumal and V. Sivan from Kalasalingam University, the third prize by R.Manojkumar and S.R. Barath David from Kamaraj Engineering College.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports event

Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, organised E. M. Abdullah Memorial Ever Rolling Trophy on October 7 and 8. Sixteen engineering colleges in the men’s category and eight engineering and arts colleges in the women’s category participated. The valedictory function took place on October 8 with Karthik Selvam, a player from the Indian Hockey Team, as the chief guest. In the men’s category, Sri Eshwar College of Engineering, Coimbatore; Sethu Institute of Technology, Kariapatti, and Francis Xavier Engineering College, Tirunelveli, took the first three places. In the women’s category, Government Arts and Science College, Paramakudi, Raja Arts and Science College, Uchipuli, and Velumanoharan Arts and Science College, Ramanathapuram, took the first three places.

The NSS Unit, along with Government Medical College, Ramanathapuram, organised a blood donation camp on October 10, in which 57 students and faculty members donated blood.

The Iniya Tamil Sangam and Literacy and Fine Arts Club organised elocution, debate, poster presentation and other contests on October 9 for students of schools under Syed Ammal Trust.

OCTO SPARK ‘23

Syed Ammal Arts and Science College, Ramanathapuram, organised an intercollegiate programme, OCTO SPARK ’23, on October 13. M.Kathija Begam, Assistant Professor, MSS Wakf Board College, Madurai, was the chief guest. Group dance, singing competition, mime, mehndi and quiz competitions were conducted. As many as 1,500 students participated in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.