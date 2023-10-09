Dindigul Campus Connect

October 09, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Role of Indian English literature

The Research Department of English of S. Ramasamy Naidu Memorial College, Sattur, conducted a conference on Role of Indian English Literature in Strengthening the National Consciousness on October 5 and 6. S. Marithai, Assistant Professor of English, received research grants from ICSSR to convene the conference. Erudite professors from across the country - Prantik Bannerjee, Dinesh Kumar Nair, Vishnu Patil, V.K. Karthika and S. Kumaran were the plenary speakers. Ganesh Ram, Principal, released Prantik Bannerjee’s book “Research in English” published by McMillan at the inaugural session.

Quiz contest held

The library Advisory committee and NDLI Club of Arumugam Pillai Seethai Ammal College, Tirupattur, organised ‘Mind-Fest Season-2,’ an intra college quiz competition, on October 4 to commemorate the birth anniversary of ‘Nagarathanthai’ AR. Nagarajanar. J. Santhi, Librarian, welcomed the gathering. Principal Capt.KR.Jeyakumar delivered the inaugural address. Secretary N. Arumugarajan delivered the presidential Address. N.Arunadevi, Assistant Professor, was the quiz master. The prizes were distributed on October 4. S.Hannah Evangeline, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Laughter therapy

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, organised Student Induction Programme for first-year students on September 27. The chief guest was ‘Ha Ho Sirippananda,’ known for his expertise in laughter therapy. Sirippananda said laughter led to stress relief, happier life, and personal fulfillment. Various laughter sessions were conducted for the students. In the afternoon, the programme was organised for all teaching, non-teaching and workers of the college.

Stress on prudent use of phone

The Women Empowerment Cell of Syed Ammal Arts and Science College organised a programme, ‘Healthy younger generation’ on October 5. Women’s rights activist Fatima Sabarimala, the chief guest, urged the students to use mobile phones prudently. She said, “Education is the only tool which can make you succeed in life.’ As many as 1,500 students participated in the programme.

‘Say no to drugs’

The NSS unit of Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Mettamalai, Sattur, organised a programme, ‘Say no to drugs’on October 3.College chairman K.Raju, secretary R. Muthukumar and Principal R. Ushadevi were present. Staff members and students took pledge not to consume and let others also not consume drugs. NSS Programme Officers M.Muthumari and M.Karpagaselvi had made the arrangements.

Students’ gesture

The Department of Commerce of VHNSN College, under Commerce Community Club, contributed Rs. 15,220, donated by I M.Com students, for the construction of a kitchen at SSA- Residential School for Dropout Students, Kunthalappati. The I M.Com students, with a view to improving the skills of dropouts and parentless children, taught them English for communication, computer operations, drawing, etc.

Literary meet

Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni, organised the 23rd Amuthasurabhi Tamil Literary Association event on October 6. The chief guest was R. Kaviyam, DCE, Assistant Director, District Urban Development Office. She spoke on evolution of Tamil literature, its historical importance and current relevance. The college organised ‘Kalluri Saalai - My version 2.0,’ an interschool meet on October 7. The event provided a platform for school students to show their talents.

Workshop held

The Department of Mechanical Engineering of P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi conducted a workshop on Life Skill Training in washing machine service recently. It was conducted by S. Ranjith Kumar and A. Vellapandian, authorised Service Partners of IFB, Tenkasi. J.S. Senthil Kumaar, Principal, in his presidential address, emphasised the importance of servicing industry in the home appliances sector. P. Marichamy, Dean honoured the resource persons. H. Kanagasabapathy, HoD, proposed the vote of thanks.

